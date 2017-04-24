Drunk driving is a huge issue in bay area
That number is why Hillsborough County, Tampa Police, Florida Highway Patrol, University of South Florida Police, and other law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get as many drunk drivers as they can off the streets. "When you look at we have had over 1,400 DUI crashes, that comes out to like 4 per day in Hillsborough County, that adds up to 3 people injured, in a crash, per day," Jeffrey King with MADD said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Pamlea
|15
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Thu
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|fartlord420
|14
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Apr 25
|Pasco resident
|12
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC