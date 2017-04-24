Drunk driving is a huge issue in bay area

That number is why Hillsborough County, Tampa Police, Florida Highway Patrol, University of South Florida Police, and other law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get as many drunk drivers as they can off the streets. "When you look at we have had over 1,400 DUI crashes, that comes out to like 4 per day in Hillsborough County, that adds up to 3 people injured, in a crash, per day," Jeffrey King with MADD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.