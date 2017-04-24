Doctors urge against bell changes
A group of Hillsborough County pediatricians are urging school district leaders to reconsider proposed bell schedule changes , arguing it could lead to health problems. District leaders say the earlier schedule would help get students to school on time by giving bus drivers more time in between their bus routes.
