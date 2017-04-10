Developers move ahead with plan for 3...

Developers move ahead with plan for 36-story condo in Tampa's Channel district.

Developers are pressing forward with a decade-old plan to build a 36-story condo in Tampa's Channel district. Mercury Advisors updated its plan for the 27,520-square foot tower at 858 Channelside Drive in a filing with the city Wednesday.

