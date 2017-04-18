Daily Bucs Links: The draft is close

Daily Bucs Links: The draft is close

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Nation

Browns could ace the 2017 NFL draft, if they don't screw it up - SBNation.com It seems almost impossible for Cleveland to mess up this draft with 11 picks, but history hasn't been kind to the Browns on draft day. Pewter Report PewterReport.com rounds out the offensive side of their "Bucs Best Bets" series by taking a look at this year; interior offensive line class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Fri Not a Democrat 1
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Apr 20 Aye Mon 5
Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13) Apr 20 Kelly35 7
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) Apr 16 Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 6
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 24 at 3:33AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC