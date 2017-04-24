Cruise ship to sail from Tampa to Havana for the first time
Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas ship will leave on its maiden voyage to Cuba from the Port of Tampa to Havana. The ship will launch Sunday for its seven-night cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, Belize City, Belize and Havana, Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Sun
|Poll Taker
|1
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Pamlea
|15
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|fartlord420
|14
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Apr 25
|Pasco resident
|12
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC