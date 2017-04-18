Crime 4 mins ago 7:02 p.m.Citizens ju...

Crime 4 mins ago 7:02 p.m.Citizens jump in to aid Tampa officer under attack

Two citizens who came to the aid of a Tampa police officer who was battling a combative suspect are being hailed as heroes by the police department. About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call regarding a disturbance at the Econo Lodge, 4732 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

