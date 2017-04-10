Crime 23 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Tampa man arrested while hiding in air duct
Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man with outstanding drug warrants after finding him hiding in an air conditioning duct in his Tampa residence Thursday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies visited the home of Larry Gaetano Puleo, 47, who they say had violated terms of his probation by possessing heroin and introducing contraband into a detention facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC