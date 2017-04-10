Crime 23 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Tampa man arrested while hiding in air duct

Crime 23 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Tampa man...

Tampa man arrested while hiding in air duct

Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man with outstanding drug warrants after finding him hiding in an air conditioning duct in his Tampa residence Thursday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies visited the home of Larry Gaetano Puleo, 47, who they say had violated terms of his probation by possessing heroin and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

