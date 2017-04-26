Could My Child's ADHD Symptoms Follow...

Could My Child's ADHD Symptoms Follow Him or Her Into Adulthood?

If your child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , it's likely he or she will also have the disorder as an adult. For example, a study published in the 2016 Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry noted that of the 579 children with ADHD who were studied, 60 percent of them "demonstrated symptom persistence" into adulthood.

