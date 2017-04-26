Could My Child's ADHD Symptoms Follow Him or Her Into Adulthood?
If your child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , it's likely he or she will also have the disorder as an adult. For example, a study published in the 2016 Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry noted that of the 579 children with ADHD who were studied, 60 percent of them "demonstrated symptom persistence" into adulthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|3 hr
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Tue
|fartlord420
|14
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Tue
|Pasco resident
|12
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC