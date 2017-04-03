Column: Don't tamper with Tampa tree ...

Column: Don't tamper with Tampa tree ordinance

Forty-five years ago as a Tampa City Council member, I worked with the Hillsborough County Planning Commission to develop a tree ordinance for the city. After almost one month of public hearings, debates and committee sessions, the ordinance was finally adopted by the City Council and signed by Mayor Dick Greco in June 1972.

Tampa, FL

