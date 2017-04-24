City fleet has hundreds of underused vehicles 22 mins ago
The City of Tampa spends millions of dollars each year maintaining and replacing its fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles. But the I-Team has learned hundreds of cars and trucks were hardly driven, and we went to City Hall to find out why.
