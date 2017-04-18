Christine Williams Moment: The Heart-Wrenching Screams of Dina Ali Lasloom.
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Christine Williams Moment hosted by Christine Williams, an award-winning journalist and a columnist at JihadWatch.org. Christine focused on The Heart-Wrenching Screams of Dina Ali Lasloom, unveiling the shameful and cowardly silence of leftist feminists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
