Chris Brown to pay $30k for gig cancellation

Chris Brown may be forced to pay $30,000 to a nightclub after he cut his appearance short following a scuffle with its in-house photographer earlier this week. The 'Privacy' hitmaker was reportedly paid the hefty sum by Aja Channelside in Tampa, Florida, to spend Monday night at the establishment with fellow party-goers but now the venue is determined to claw back the fee they forked out because they had hired him for an hour and he only managed to stay "five minutes", according to TMZ.

