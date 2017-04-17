Chris Brown Accused of Punching a Photographer at Tampa Nightclub
Chris Brown was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Tampa, Florida, nightclub early Monday morning , with Tampa police reporting that Brown "sucker punched" a photographer after a disagreement over some pictures. According to one of the club's partner's, Brown showed up for a paid appearance at the 11,000-square-foot Aja Channelside club, and around 1 a.m., the club's in-house photographer attempted to take pics of the singer and his entourage when Brown's team told him to stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|6
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Desirae Williamson
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC