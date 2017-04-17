Chris Brown Accused of Punching a Photographer at Tampa Nightclub

Chris Brown was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Tampa, Florida, nightclub early Monday morning , with Tampa police reporting that Brown "sucker punched" a photographer after a disagreement over some pictures. According to one of the club's partner's, Brown showed up for a paid appearance at the 11,000-square-foot Aja Channelside club, and around 1 a.m., the club's in-house photographer attempted to take pics of the singer and his entourage when Brown's team told him to stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.