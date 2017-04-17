Cause of death a mystery as remains of Tampa airman are returned from Turkey
An Air Force staff sergeant found dead in his room at a military base in Turkey is scheduled to be flown back to Tampa today while his relatives await word on how he died. "The family is anxious to receive a full report," said Erin Gardner, sister of 29-year-old Curtis John "CJ" Gardner, found dead April 10 at Incirlik Air Base.
