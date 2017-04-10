Brush fires forcing wildlife from their habitats
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency across Florida because of the 100 wildfires that are burning more than 23,000 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|231
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC