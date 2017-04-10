Breakneck Julius Caesar Comes to the First Tampa International Fringe Festival
It's "the greatest thing since sliced Caesar!" Tim Mooney cuts away two hours of asides, diversions and blind alleys, stripping away just the right number of extraneous "trees" to reveal the essential "forest" of Shakespeare's great historical tragedy, in the one-man one-hour romp, "Breakneck Julius Caesar" coming to the Tampa Fringe Festival, May 12-14. Cutting the play down to a single taut hour of Shakespearean verse and witty narration, "Breakneck Julius Caesar" reveals an unexpected tone and even throws in a surprise ending! No matter how many times you've seen the play before, you probably won't see it coming! "I didn't quite set out to turn Julius Caesar on its head," Mooney notes.
