Boy, 14, charged with careless drivin...

Boy, 14, charged with careless driving in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC Action News

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with driving without a license and causing a traffic crash that injured 7 people on Interstate 4 in Tampa Saturday. authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 7 hr Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) 18 hr Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 6
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) Apr 11 Desirae Williamson 13
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC