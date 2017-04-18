Apr 21 12:10 PM Rays Kevin Kiermaier ...

Apr 21 12:10 PM Rays Kevin Kiermaier a hit on MLB Network "Play Ball" show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Rays Gold Glove CF Kevin Kiermaier shows off many of his talents - including his, well, not-quite- rapping skills - during an appearance on MLB Network's Play Ball show, which airs 10 a.m. Saturday The weekly show features an MLB star providing advice to kids on playing the game, recalling their path to the majors and providing tips. Kiermaier is interviewed by Harold Reynolds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes 22 hr Not a Democrat 1
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Thu Aye Mon 5
Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13) Apr 20 Kelly35 7
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) Apr 16 Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 6
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC