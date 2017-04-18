Apr 21 12:10 PM Rays Kevin Kiermaier a hit on MLB Network "Play Ball" show
Rays Gold Glove CF Kevin Kiermaier shows off many of his talents - including his, well, not-quite- rapping skills - during an appearance on MLB Network's Play Ball show, which airs 10 a.m. Saturday The weekly show features an MLB star providing advice to kids on playing the game, recalling their path to the majors and providing tips. Kiermaier is interviewed by Harold Reynolds.
