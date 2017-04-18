Animals 7 mins ago 10:42 a.m.No longer endangered, Florida manatees may be more vulnerable than ever
Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo is one of three acute-care facilities for manatees in Florida where vets heal them, and in some cases just try to save their lives. Now, after decades of bringing the manatee population back to life, the issue is whether they still deserve to be treated as endangered, CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.
