Amy Scherzer's Diary: Weekly Wrap-Up of the Tampa Social Scene

Luana and Alex Paloma hosted A Night at the Tropicana to further pediatric oncologist Dr. Cameron Tebbi's development of a childhood leukemia vaccine. "Prevention, not cure... we're very close," he said at the Latin nightclub-themed benefit in memory of his patient, Luana's little brother, Lawrence A. Martucci.

