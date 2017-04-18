Alternatives to highway congestion in...

Alternatives to highway congestion in Tampa

In St. Pete and Tampa - the Cross Bay Ferry is one of many transit ideas hoping to ease traffic - and a recent report says money should also be spent on public transportation like a rail system and enhancing the bus system. "It's not a solution, it's not about getting every car off the road but it's a piece of a larger puzzle," said Benjamin Kirby, Communications Director for St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, The report says the US spends about $27 Billion a year on highway expansion - calling the I-4 expansion near Orlando a huge waste of taxpayer money and widening major highways won't fix congestion.

