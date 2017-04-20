2017 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins take WR Isaiah Ford in seventh round
The Dolphins wrapped up their 2017 NFL Draft class by taking receiver Isaiah Ford from Virginia Tech in the seventh round, making him the 237th selection overall. Ford, 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, was a high school basketball star before going to Virginia Tech and developing into a dynamite receiver.
