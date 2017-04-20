200 Photos of Hot Rods from NSRA Tampa
The 30th anniversary of the Tampa, Florida NSRA event, held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, was easily the city's largest vintage car show. The collection of pre-1988 rides included muscle cars from the '60s and '70s along with a cool collection of beautiful custom vehicles from the '50s through 1987, making this automotive get-together a unique blend of old and new.
