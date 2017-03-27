2 men shot at Salcines Park in West Tampa
Two men were shot Sunday night at Salcines Park, a small, asphalt gathering spot at the northeast corner of North Howard Avenue and West Main Street in Tampa, officials said. Paramedics transported the wounded men to an area hospital, where they both underwent surgery, Tampa police said.
