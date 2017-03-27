1 dead, at least 4 injured after drive-by shooting near Tampa hookah lounge

One person is dead and at least four others are injured following a drive-by shooting in a parking lot in Tampa, Florida, police said.Police received a ... -- United States intelligence suggests terrorists have obtained airport security screening equipment to test the effectiveness of their ability to conceal explosive... Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has signed a law to increase fines for illegal use of herbicides that damage other farmers' crops. Greitens signed the bill Thursday, before a c... Madison, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.