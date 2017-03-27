You Paid For It: Tampa fixing paving problem that triggered Zika fears
A Tampa public works crew is fixing a city-contracted paving job in Davis Islands that left lingering puddles in the streets and became bree Developer Drummond Company, Inc. has sent a letter to residents responding to a federal lawsuit alleging contamination in the Oakbridge and
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Fri
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC