Ybor's gay bathhouse on fire again after last week's arson

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

For the second time in two weeks, a fire broke out at a vacant gay bathhouse in Ybor City early Saturday. The last fire caused $100,000 in damage was ruled an arson, but no arrests have been made.

