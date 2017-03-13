Ybor's gay bathhouse on fire again after last week's arson
For the second time in two weeks, a fire broke out at a vacant gay bathhouse in Ybor City early Saturday. The last fire caused $100,000 in damage was ruled an arson, but no arrests have been made.
