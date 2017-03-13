WPBB (B98.7)/Tampa Giving Away Free G...

WPBB (B98.7)/Tampa Giving Away Free Gas To Listeners On Thursday

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WPBB /TAMPA will be giving away free gas at a SUNOCO location to the first 98 people who show the station on their car's preset.

