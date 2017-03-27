Wounded USF Football Player Charged with Pulling Gun First
Authorities say a University of South Florida football player who was shot during a road rage incident has been charged with pointing a gun at the shooter and his family. A Tampa police news release says 22-year-old Hassan Childs was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession.
