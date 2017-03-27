Woman attacked walking near bus transit center
Tampa Police arrested a man they say raped a complete stranger who was walking home from the Marion Transit Center after work. Police say DNA found on the victim matched 25-year-old Quinton Alford, a convicted felon whose DNA was already in the system.
