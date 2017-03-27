VIDEO: Gov. Scott on Good Morning Tampa Bay
The possibility of military base closures is heating up in Washington, DC and the Florida House has passed a bill that would effectively end the Florida Defense Alliance, a nonprofit group that protects 20 military installations across the state, including MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Governor Rick Scott told ABC Action News Anchor James Tully he's traveling the state so that everyone knows the importance of Florida Defense Alliance and Enterprise Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC