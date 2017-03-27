VIDEO: Gov. Scott on Good Morning Tam...

VIDEO: Gov. Scott on Good Morning Tampa Bay

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

The possibility of military base closures is heating up in Washington, DC and the Florida House has passed a bill that would effectively end the Florida Defense Alliance, a nonprofit group that protects 20 military installations across the state, including MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Governor Rick Scott told ABC Action News Anchor James Tully he's traveling the state so that everyone knows the importance of Florida Defense Alliance and Enterprise Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mon Barbara Hutchins ... 12
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Mar 24 mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC