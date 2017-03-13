Victim: would-be car thief was tow truck driver
A Tampa woman is warning others about what happened to her Tuesday morning in hopes of getting the word out about a possible thief using a tow truck to steal cars. Allen's neighbor says she got home from work early Tuesday morning and saw a tow truck pull up to Allen's car and, after looking around, began to hook Allen's car up to the tow truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Islamic Georgetown Prof Offers Tortured Defense...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Moving
|Mar 12
|Bamarama
|1
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Mar 11
|Jail4Neil
|3
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mar 10
|Really
|10
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|Mar 6
|Scare Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC