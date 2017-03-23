USF researchers scan Tampa's Oaklawn Cemetery for lost graves

The city's oldest cemetery is the final resting place for at least a thousand early Tampa residents - pioneers, Confederate soldiers, victims of yellow fever, pirates, 13 mayors and slaves - but there might be even more. So this week anthropologists and students from the University of South Florida brought ground-penetrating radar and other equipment to Oaklawn Cemetery and the adjacent St. Louis Catholic Cemetery to search for and map unmarked graves.

