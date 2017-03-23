USF football player is shot after 'pu...

USF football player is shot after 'pulling a gun on a man'

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Sprint car driver David Steele, 42, is killed in horrifying crash caught on camera at Florida speedway, leaving behind his wife and three young children Veteran news anchor Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity to his face that he is 'bad for America' and his Fox News show hurts the American people 'in the long haul' United Airlines is accused of body shaming and sexism after refusing to let girl, 10, board flight because she was wearing spandex leggings Tennessee woman who spent 11 years in jail for murdering her mother when she was 18 insists she didn't do it White supremacist 'who stabbed a black homeless man to death says he would have rather killed a young thug or a more successful African American' Shocking video shows daycare worker picking a girl, 4, up by the arm and slamming her on the ground before taking her to corner 'to clean up her blood' Pictured: Father, 57, is named as victim ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Fri mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC