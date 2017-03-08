United flight makes emergency landing...

United flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after bird strike

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday after the aircraft struck a bird shortly after take-off but there were no injuries, according to an airline official. United Flight 164 left Tampa International Airport for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 7:40 a.m. ET and returned after what was later determined to be a bird strike, company spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... Mar 6 Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Mar 5 Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Mar 5 Truth be said 1,014
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Mar 3 Abc 6
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Mar 2 Anyonmus 3
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 28 25or6to4 9
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC