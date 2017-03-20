Ulele and Goody Goody open this week ...

Ulele and Goody Goody open this week at Tampa International Airport

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Tampa International Airport will add to what's becoming a showcase of local brands with the opening of new outposts for Richard Gonzmart's Ulele and Goody Goody restaurants this week. In what will be a second location for both, Ulele and Goody Goody will open Friday in the airport's Airside C terminal, where passengers board and arrive on Southwest, Frontier and Spirit air lines.

