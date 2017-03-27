Two teens face charges in burglaries ...

Two teens face charges in burglaries at Tampa's Cambridge Christian School

14 hrs ago

Two boys, both 15, have been arrested in a string of burglaries that occurred over a two-week period at Cambridge Christian School, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The burglaries took place March 10, March 16, March 22, and March 28, deputies said.

