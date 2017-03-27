Two teens face charges in burglaries at Tampa's Cambridge Christian School
Two boys, both 15, have been arrested in a string of burglaries that occurred over a two-week period at Cambridge Christian School, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The burglaries took place March 10, March 16, March 22, and March 28, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|47 min
|Gfod
|227
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 27
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|Mar 24
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC