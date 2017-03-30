Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Ch...

Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Hillsborough County detectives have arrested two 15 year-old boys who reportedly broke into a private Cambridge Christian School during spring break. I am thrilled to report that two arrests have been made in connection with the recent string of break-ins on our campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Wed Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Mar 24 mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC