Two 15-year-olds arrested in Tampa Christian school theft
Hillsborough County detectives have arrested two 15 year-old boys who reportedly broke into a private Cambridge Christian School during spring break. I am thrilled to report that two arrests have been made in connection with the recent string of break-ins on our campus.
