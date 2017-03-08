The market is ripe. I think there's room for all us.
When the Blind Tiger Cafe opens its newest coffee shop on S. Howard Avenue in South Tampa this summer, it'll be less than a mile away from a busy Starbucks right up the street. Just a few blocks in the other direction is a Buddy Brew Coffee in Hyde Park Village and there's another not far on Kennedy Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
