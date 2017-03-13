Tampa's top federal prosecutor steps down
Tampa's top federal prosecutor has tendered his resignation. A. Lee Bentley III, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, based in Tampa, stepped down from his post on Monday, following the request last Friday from President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
