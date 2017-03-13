Tampa's top federal prosecutor steps ...

Tampa's top federal prosecutor steps down

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Tampa's top federal prosecutor has tendered his resignation. A. Lee Bentley III, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, based in Tampa, stepped down from his post on Monday, following the request last Friday from President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 13 hr Tony Baloney 14
Moving 16 hr Bamarama 1
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Sat Jail4Neil 3
Need help and I Mean need help Fri Really 10
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... Mar 6 Scare Canada 1
herbal blends still alive and strong in tampa (Jul '15) Mar 5 Dth2u 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Mar 5 Truth be said 1,014
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC