Tampa's Oldest Theatre Welcomes Its Youngest Moviegoers For Family Favorite Films
The Tampa Theatre is proud to announce the return of the popular Family Favorites classic movie series. The Tampa Theatre will offer a discounted kid's ticket at just $8 for ages 12 and younger.
