Tampa's new Jewish Community Center creates parking problem, neighbors say
Lorain Vila Murias took her 2½-year-old grandson to the playground this week, then yelled herself hoarse as about 200 cars raised plumes of dust driving across a grassy field near the slide. They were part of a crowd of more than 700 who turned out for an awards lunch at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center.
