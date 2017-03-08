Tampa woman faces sex trafficking charge

According to Tampa police, a plain clothes officer responded to a prostitution complaint at the Marathon Gas Station located at 6901 N. Nebraska Ave. There, an adult woman who was not identified told the officer that the night before a couple on the street agreed to let her stay with them in their room at the Haven Motel, 7007 N. Nebraska Ave. But it was there, the woman told police, that the man sexually battered her and then, along with Clintina Octavia Branton, 33, forced her to perform acts of prostitution to pay for the room. As an officer interviewed the victim, Branton and the male suspect walked by and were arrested at 10 a.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.