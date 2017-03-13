Tampa Uber drivers urge higher pay rates
"We started here at a much higher rate, and they've continued, continued, continued to cut the rates," said Uber driver Kevin Taber. Full-time Uber drivers say the high costs of fuel, maintenance and insurance and the lack of an Uber tipping option on the ride service app mean they have to work long hours to get by.
