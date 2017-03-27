Tampa teacher charged with spitting o...

Tampa teacher charged with spitting on student and slamming head on desk

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An Adams Middle School teacher faces a child abuse charge after police say he spit in a 12-year-old student's face and slammed the boy's head onto a desk. Luis Rizo, 43, was arrested Tuesday night, about six hours after the incident his classroom at the school on North Boulevard, according to Tampa police.

Tampa, FL

