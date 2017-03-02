Tampa Rep to Continue 'Conversation Starters' Series with the Women of Lockerbie
Conversation Starters, Tampa Repertory Theatre and Creative Loafing's series of staged readings of new plays, continues with The Women of Lockerbie, a moving poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate, by Deborah Brevoort . The reading will take place on March 13th at 7:30pm in the Creative Loafing Space, 1911 N. 13th Street, Tampa, Florida 33605.
