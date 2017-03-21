Tampa nurse accused of raping patient
According to arrest documents, 43-year-old Simbarashe Ngindi administered a drug that rendered the victim helpless before raping her. Police say the victim, a woman in her 40's, went to the hospital with stomach pain and that she vaguely remembered being sexually battered due to the drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|12 hr
|Coultergeist
|121
|ESPN Host
|18 hr
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Alex
|4
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC