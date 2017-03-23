Tampa mother freed after judge finds ...

Tampa mother freed after judge finds 'deceptive police practices' in child's death investigation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When a 1-year-old boy died after suffering massive internal injuries, Tampa police pointed to his 24-year-old pregnant mother as the killer. Quanyisha Thompson, they said, admitted punching her son in the stomach before he died three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) 5 hr mikecan 206
Hit and run pedestrian 14 hr Brenda 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
ESPN Host Mar 21 Bret 1
News Now That Was A Green River Mar 19 Bill Schaffer 2
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 18 Lawrence 11
Jackie Pettis Mar 18 Daytona 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC