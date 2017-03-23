Tampa mother freed after judge finds 'deceptive police practices' in child's death investigation
When a 1-year-old boy died after suffering massive internal injuries, Tampa police pointed to his 24-year-old pregnant mother as the killer. Quanyisha Thompson, they said, admitted punching her son in the stomach before he died three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|mikecan
|206
|Hit and run pedestrian
|14 hr
|Brenda
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|ESPN Host
|Mar 21
|Bret
|1
|Now That Was A Green River
|Mar 19
|Bill Schaffer
|2
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 18
|Lawrence
|11
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 18
|Daytona
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC