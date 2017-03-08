Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn won't seek Democratic nomination for governor in 2018
Mayor Bob Buckhorn has decided not to run for governor next year, opting instead to finish his second and last term at City Hall in 2019. Buckhorn, 58, is giving two reasons for his decision.
