Tampa man killed when van hits his motorcycle on Morris Bridge Road
A 23-year-old Tampa man was killed Sunday when a van crashed into his motorcycle on Morris Bridge Road, authorities said. Damien Lee Fazekas was riding south on a 2012 Harley Davidson when the driver of a northbound Dodge Caravan tried to turn west on Pictorial Park Drive, according to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office.
